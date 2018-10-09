-
Now Playing: Car almost hits boy walking to school bus
-
Now Playing: Waterspout twists over Chesapeake Bay
-
Now Playing: Officer who shot man in wrong apartment arrested
-
Now Playing: Suspected arsonist attempts to torch California Planned Parenthood
-
Now Playing: Man with assault rifle caught on home video ringing neighbor's doorbell
-
Now Playing: Miami officer seen on video kicking teen girl in the head
-
Now Playing: Man armed with rifles, other guns takes hostage, prompts 2-hour police standoff
-
Now Playing: Officer fatally shoots man after entering apartment she thought was her own: Police
-
Now Playing: Police solve double-homicide in under 8 hours: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Kansas man charged with killing girlfriend on cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Wildfire rages in California
-
Now Playing: NFL kicks off season in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Cincinnati police release video showing officers engaging gunman who killed 3
-
Now Playing: One murder on 9/11 is still unsolved in New York City
-
Now Playing: Digital Revolution: media and sports stars discuss the impact of social media
-
Now Playing: Woman blows off fingers after mistaking stick of dynamite for candle: Report
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sep. 7, 2018
-
Now Playing: Delta wildfire rages through Northern California
-
Now Playing: Man dies after electric scooter accident as companies push for wider use
-
Now Playing: Driver feels 'blessed' after close call with metal pole