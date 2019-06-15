Transcript for Assistant principal arrested in murder of staffer

39 year old earnest Roberts wearing get over a T shirt when he's arrested this morning it is likely the family of Camilla Russell never will. She entered the defendants. Never been seen alive again today Miami Gardens investigators with the help of Miami Dade firefighters brought saws and taxes. Is it his house looking for evidence of blood on wood floors. Roberts used to be an assistant principal at New Orleans before he was moved and Russell was a teacher there. She vanished may fifteenth. We found out that the defendant. Deliberately shut down his video surveillance system. At his residence Russell was found ten days later floating in the canal near Roberts Miami Gardens how's according to an arrest affidavit. Roberts left a note for a fellow school employee asking if he knows how to make a car disappear. Attached with the keys to Russell's Audi there was a break came in the came from a school employee who referred a very suspicious note. From Robertson instructed the employee were the victim's car was and what he was supposed to do with this car. He later told that colleague that he had killed an intruder with a baseball bat in wanted to know had to clean up blood. Blood evidence was found on Roberts front door on a sandal and on an Amazon box in his bedroom. A source says a relative may have helped Roberts removed the body from that house and that was caught on neighbor's surveillance camera. A motive is not in necessary elements of a crime but of course we all want now. In Miami Gardens shift points here locals and news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.