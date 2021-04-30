Biden attends Amtrak's 50th anniversary celebration

More
As part of the "Getting America Back on Track Tour," President Joe Biden delivered remarks marking Amtrak's 50th anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.
2:53 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden attends Amtrak's 50th anniversary celebration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:53","description":"As part of the \"Getting America Back on Track Tour,\" President Joe Biden delivered remarks marking Amtrak's 50th anniversary at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77425870","title":"Biden attends Amtrak's 50th anniversary celebration","url":"/US/video/biden-attends-amtraks-50th-anniversary-celebration-77425870"}