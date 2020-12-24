Black doctor dies of COVID-19 after alleging mistreatment at Indiana hospital

Susan Moore, who died on Sunday from complications from the coronavirus, claimed that a white doctor treating her repeatedly ignored her complaints that she was in excruciating pain.
1:32 | 12/24/20

So where is it. I didn't loan. You just open. I don't. And it is total loan. Well. But don't quote always seems to treatment. Available Rendell is there. You don't need it. Got a little short of breath. And to. You don't qualify. Also because. Two treatments. All. And it. You should just go home right now. I don't feel comfortable giving you any more narcotics. Cousins almost paint something that. It hurt so we. Approached him. It doesn't rodent. And no solution. Quote.

