Black Panther Party member Akua Njeri describes what Black Power fist symbolizes

Otis Williams, a founding members of The Temptations, details the political aspect of music during 1969. Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, on the meaning of Black Power.
0:46 | 05/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Black Panther Party member Akua Njeri describes what Black Power fist symbolizes
Simply. Coming together. Full power. Black people who have systematically. Historically. Been denied. Controller. All laughed. Now I'm like about. Tonight the political aspect of musicals veer street. Clark Howard it was one of the first times that black people were reclaiming not just our voices but are Hispanic. I loved the expressed. To open up things about themselves. Six is an auto.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

