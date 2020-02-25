Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

More
Iger is being replaced by Bob Chapek, who most recently led the company's theme parks division.
0:33 | 02/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Iger is being replaced by Bob Chapek, who most recently led the company's theme parks division.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69212073","title":"Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO","url":"/US/video/bob-iger-steps-disney-ceo-69212073"}