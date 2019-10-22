Transcript for Boy wears hot dog costume for school picture day after parents dare

And IE picture at school. His mom jokingly suggests in a hot dog suit me and dad say give me ten bucks if he date. Sell the fourth grader went with this luck. That includes a relish and mustard at a I don't know I didn't include catching up. But the only question that came from the photographer who. Who was shaking heads bowed out he asked Jake if he wanted one without the cost him so his parents cap something. We did or didn't like out of bed and I'm so he's got that cool photo in ten dollars. His dad actually according to USA today's conversation on. His dad is do we dividends seven bucks. Moonlight still isn't very yeah OK dad.

