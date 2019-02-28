Transcript for 'Brave' doctor subdues gunman at veteran's hospital

I'm assistant special agent in charge just and fleck here at the FBI Miami. Were particularly Dennis investigation hear the shooting occurred here to the emergency room. Individual. Came in today that hospital. To receive some treatment. And became disruptive than this perhaps the emergency room. And about 6:21 PM that he. Pulled out a small handgun and opened fire and emergency room striking at least two people agrees one who's minimally injured. A second victim Lewis shot in the neck. I was transported to lake Mary hospital. Where he received excellent treatment and was released from the hospital. As this time so nobody was killed she. Thankfully. On the subject was taken in the custody. The same Doctor Who sustained. Neck injury was the same person who subdue the subject. Very brave American release his name at this time but he's doing well and he had to the hero thing today the suspect's name is Larry. Re bond deal and Larry rape he's 59 years old. He's from Michigan. As most recently been residing here in West Palm Beach area. And the reason for releasing his name is. We believe he may be homeless here in any area and are hoping that somebody of the public may know Larry bond. Or he also goes by Atlanta Clarence. Uncertain Lawrence bond so if anybody as in there with him and can provides information about where he might be staying at. Or some associates can help us paint the picture of who he is we appreciate you call into the FBI so the shooters. Is. Double APP he's atmosphere flakes from the knee down. So he's confined to wheelchair. Electric wheelchair and during the sheeting in between shots the doctor. Saw an opportunity to. Jump on the subject and disarmament and he did that and while doing so he sustain the concept when his neck. So pretty heroic. Individual. And parsed analyzed through.

