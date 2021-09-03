Transcript for The Breakdown: How pandemic relief will affect the economy

Yeah. Hi everyone thanks for being with us on the break down I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Terry Moran the first. Juror has been stated in the trial of Jared show in the form of Minneapolis police officer who is charged with killing. George Floyd a jury selection was delayed yesterday when prosecutors filed an appeal to a I had an additional charge of third degree murder but the judges and in just to give the process moving along well break down the latest developments in just a moment. Meanwhile the House of Representatives is set to pass president Biden's pandemic relief bill after paperwork delayed yesterday's planned the house is now expected to the by tomorrow morning at the latest. 14100 dollars stimulus checks could be on their way to millions of Americans soon after president Biden signs the bill. This go right to White House correspondent Karen Travers and Austin schools be former head of the council of economic advisors under President Obama. Now an ABC news contributor welcome to both of you thanks for being here. I think you are awesome let me start with you there's Vincent debate over this bill costing too much of verses concerns or were not doing enough. To stimulate the economy right now what do you think of what appears to be the final agreement. I think overall that's the first thing you'll remember is this isn't really stimulus in the conventional sense. This isn't a regular business cycle this isn't does jump starting of the economy is really geared to be relief money. And then wait a valuation that is is it going to the right people and is it preventing permanent damage. So as I look at it I think there's a lot of preventing a permanent damage and going to have people been hardest hit by by a crisis. There's always going to be acquittals you know on the margins but I I've said for a new beginning. Bigger is better and sooner is better. Will when you're dealing with something gets contagious. And so what about the cost of the bill are there any worries for you about how might impact the deficit or inflation. Well. As I say I think. It if years in disaster relief mode the correct answer is you know in wartime when the war in disaster relief get our hurricane path. Fix our people's houses and then deal with those matters. We're in an emergency where the worst thing you can do is to say well let's wait and see if we're gonna need it that's a mistake we made last summer. What when they passed the first relief act and then when it was clear we really need more this well wait and see if it goes away. So I think concerns about inflation. You've seen expressed by some economists. Did you see that it chair of the feds say that in. He's not as it doesn't anticipate they are to be that big of an inflationary impact and whatever there is he thinks would be temporary. So he's not inclined to visit to overreact to it. And Karen so let's say the house passes this bill tomorrow morning sends it to Joseph Biden's desk isn't just a huge moment for him he's going to be speaking to the country. On Thursday night when can Americans expect to start receiving those checks. Now that's the big question on the minds of millions of Americans Terry and the White House says that they should start getting those checks out as soon as the president. Has signed an assistant and it is signed into law but it people will not get numb it until the end of the month that's their goal is how do you down by the end of march. They say they're moving as quickly as possible they're working around the clock at DR IRS to make sure that people can get these checks should you filed your taxes electronically it will be a little bit quicker. If you filed that entered paper in would come to you in the mail we saw this last year of course with the checks that went out in the other Kobe really packages. Downturns of the president's timing he said yesterday as soon as he gets that billion going to sign it we expect that we'll be ready ended the week. And Jerry no surprises you say this is a very big moment this is the biggest priority right now for this president it will be his first being legislative win. They are expecting that he will do US signing ceremony of some swords to tout this start taking a little bit of a victory lap afterwards. Our colleague Cecilia they asked today whether or not he's gonna hit the road should try and highlight to Americans what they are going to get out of this bill how it benefits them. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki winning any details about any upcoming trips but certainly made it clear that is something they're going to do all senior officials will be out there. Selling this in no way which is interesting thirty past but you still have to convince people that this was good try and get some political mileage out of and. And Austin senate Democrats agreed to shrink the number of people eligible for stimulus checks to get their whole caucus. On board so how much of this bill will be widely distributed and how much it is targeted only at those who needed most. And that's super important point a lot of that in public discussion makes it seem like a whole guerrillas just general checks that we sent out to everyone. And those old general checks they got a look a bit restricted in the negotiations. Our 2530%. Of the total there's a lot of money in hand and his more directed to for example parents as well as a bunch of money that's going to. Which is going to help low income workers so there are. If you ate anybody imagined from a selling at one point nine trillion dollars there's a lot. In later yeah just the headline check so I think that it. The argument over. Who's going to benefit and who deserves credit for doing yet I think is still to be played out. And Karen. This is his as we both said this this extraordinary moment for for Joseph by the baby's moment of his presidency what does it do for him politically. Do you think especially given that he got no Republican votes in either house of congress what is he in turn its attention to next. Did your shown that this proposal is very popular among the American people are using its about two thirds of Americans say. They think yes the government should be putting missing money toward people who need it the most right now the White House points to that all of the time when we asked questions about the fact that Republicans did not get onboard with this not a single Republican voted you say in the house of the senate. Really believe when you talk to officials here that they have the am right political messaging on this that the American people are behind an and that once this bill starts. Getting enacted once the money starts flowing it's only going to be better for them that's why you will see the president out there. In telling people here's what you are now getting here is how this is going to help you. Republicans are of course pointing to the increase in the deficit talking about how this is a liberal wish list and and does things beyond Kobe. The Democrats will say yeah it dies but that's OK and we're going to try and take this for a little spin. And tell Eveready why this is a good thing for them. All right Karen Travers and obstacles they we appreciate it thank you guys thanks. City. And the first juror has been seated in the trial of Derek Shelvin Daschle and is the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Jury selection started today after being delayed yesterday are ounce Phares joins us live outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. With the latest Alice what do you know about this first jurors so far. Well Diane we we know the jurors' identities will remain secret but there are few things we know about this a first juror that was seated this morning we know he's a white male in his. Twenties to thirties he says he works as a chemist he also says he supports the black lines of matter movement but. Has as some problems with the organization itself he says he has an unfavorable. View of the pro police movement blue lives matter he also says. He has not seen that gut wrenching video with the show been on top. A Floyd he see it said he's seen some still images of that. Video but he has not seen the video itself so he is the first jury to be seated there are a total of eighteen people who have. Bin dismissed as sixteen that didn't even make it past the question your process and to dismiss. In court today so it will be a lengthy process to feel this jury they need twelve alternates twelve jurors and four alternates. Com but the judge believes that it's possible and he's dedicated time every day to go through this process about three weeks until they are able to fully seat the jury Diane. And no doubt a challenge to find jurors who are impartial to the case that's gotten so much attention globally really around the world. And now Alex selection was delayed yesterday because attorneys are arguing over this additional third degree murder charge where does. That debate stand right now will the charge be added or not. Well Dan that's a good question and all of that sort of remains in a legal limbo right now there are two separate things that are outstanding there's a Court of Appeals. Review that's outstanding and aid petition emotion that has been sent over to the Supreme Court neither of them the Minnesota Supreme Court neither of them have responded and at this point. It remains unclear when either of them will step up and say something about the motions before them but the judge in this case says. He will continue to move forward until someone tells him not to it to a higher court tells him not to. So for now I'll that charge has not officially battery added but the process that a jury selection that will continue but. Did he once those courts make a decision there is the possibility that all of this could come to a halt until that's resolved. Diane. Hi Alex Perez thank you for that. Alex thanks very much for that joining us now for more on this important trial a trial Derek Shelton is ABC news legal analyst. And the view cohost on a hostage and sunny as a former prosecutor. Gonna call on and on your experience there we just turned Alex and Diane talking about the challenges in jury selection in a trial where there's so much publicity and so much. Intense feeling all rounded. Why hasn't former prosecutor what challenges DC and how will the court handle them. I think it's certainly very challenging to find someone that has never seen the video who. Atkins has an. Doesn't have any preconceived. Opinions. About what happened because as Dianne mentioned everyone has seen. This video this is something that hasn't gotten global attention and the waited their handling this is a bit different we're talking about it as a sixteen page. Juror questionnaire. That has been sent out that is not a typical. Jury selection saying that that happens in most cases. And when you look at some of the questions Harry event were asked they really are. Getting at the meat of the matter one of the questions have you ever watch videos of George Floyd's death. Have you ever talked about George Floyd's decked with your family friends coworkers or disgusted online. Did you or someone else close to you participate in any of the demonstrations. Or marches against police brutality that took place. In Minneapolis where we know the crime occurred. If you participated did issue carried. A sign and if you carried a sign. What did it say that tells you that jury questionnaire and the pointed questions Terry. How what are the stakes are how high they are and the type of information that they're trying to elicit from these jurors they want someone not necessarily that has lived under a rock someone that hasn't seen anything someone hasn't talked about it. But someone that has seen these things. Has discussed it but they can still. Come to an impartial decision based just on the facts of the the case and sunny from the defense is comments today. It seems pretty clear they intend to raise questions about the cause of George Floyd's dad how crucial is that going to be did this case. And what do you think the arguments will be on both sides. A Diana I think that's going to be crucial because at this point officer or ex officer. Our children has been charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter and prosecutors have to show beyond a reasonable doubt which is a very high threshold of course. That show Vince actions were substantial. Causal factor not the sole cause the fact cause of death. Or not the specific. A mechanism of death. But a substantial. Causal factor. In English and an in the second degree murder charged and is opens him up to about eleven years on the second degree manslaughter they have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officer show then took an. Unreasonable. Unreasonable risk when he restrained him now if you look at that threshold Diane if you look back trying to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. The argument for the defense is. Officer show been kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes wasn't the substantial. Cause of his death it may have been a factor but not the substantial cause of of of his death so they are going to try to bring in. Other potential causes of his death may be his health history. And maybe he was under the influence of of any sort of a medication. Then that would have led him to miss 68 that sort of things I think those are the arguments that we are going to hear coming from prosecutors and from the defense attorneys. Looking for some reasonable doubt generated in the jury's minds on the defensive by side and said he looked a step back from the trial the solicitor. Flash point moment for our country George Floyd's death. Just had a huge impact on the united Sims bring the black lives matter to the forefront of our country's debates. Can you get a sense of what the trial of the man who killed him. And its results mean for that movement and far country going for. Well you know Terry I think that. The question is that our country. Is going through a racial reckoning right now and as we've mentioned before there is no question. That his murder scene. On. Television. On videos all around the world and not just in this country has. A cool really started a movement. Not only in this country and in the world and the question is do black lives really matter to. And people will feel that the answer lies in. Whether or not they believe justice has been served in this particular case because of this particular case. Seems to feel that is the flash point it is the impetus for this renewed civil rights. Movement so I do believe. That this is this is this case is. Very very important to the future of race relations in our country. Sunny Hostin thanks very much for that. I should correct myself I dare children is that allegedly the killer George Floyd that's what the trial is all about of course. Well today president Biden visited a local hardware store in Washington DC he's highlighting the plight of small business owners during the pandemic. We're to talk to small business owners got help from the White House before joining it herself and as we go to break we wanted to take a look back at one year ago today. Concerns about the spread of this new Cologne a virus sent the stock market tanking. The Dow experiencing it the largest point drop in history and the worst percentage loss since the Great Recession within minutes of stocks halted. After plunging more than 70%. Getting so called circuit breakers a safety mechanism meant to keep the markets from taking the nosedive. The largest tech companies including apple and Microsoft Google FaceBook and Amazon wiping out more than 320. Billion dollars in value. A number of analysts are now concerned with our fiscal stimulus news. We could be had in order recession. To wait. I have a 93 hero dad so. That's that's been had been able to save a life sentence. And hopefully maybe we'll take the Grand Slam in the grand daughters. Yeah sounds like we're optimistic again like we're heading in the right direction but it's also right. I don't want anybody to jump the gun too quickly and not for everybody else is some of the consequence. It was hard waiting so long you know I was asked to go back into the classroom many times in hand for me the hard decisions in the exit and think about now. The risks vs the benefits that I don't ever get the flu shot so they're getting the vaccine that night. Try to sell it gives the right thing to do. Maybe TJ of that I'm so excited him live and I just. Details on these things have finally be getting its hands and CNN and I. In case they. Well those were some of the Americans who were recently been vaccinated or more and more of us like that and and they're reacting to the CDC's new guidelines. For people who have received their full doses of the coma nineteen vaccine all smiles excited about being able to see friends and family again soon but I glided the into the town. Let's turn of that president president Biden today shining a spotlight on the plight of small businesses during the pandemic. So he visited with the owners of a DC hardware store a local farmer who received loans as part of that. Paycheck protection program they got those loans after the by administration. Change the rules last month to target so called mom and pop businesses with fewer than twenty employees. So joining us now to discuss the administration's efforts is Julie Friday small business owner herself. Co-founder of denizens brewing companies you're also just started in a new world she is serving in the Small Business Administration Julie thanks for being with us. Oh yeah. That president today he said the administration's trying to make up course correction in targeting this smallest businesses what was the problem with the way. The money was being distributed. Reno an external PR paycheck protection program first launched last year and then obviously we're in a second round now. A lot of times is Mollison small businesses don't have you know the resource is don't have a team of lawyers working in their office. Gore you know in the ready to help them navigate via association process. And in some of these small business is actually the smallest of the small we're talking here than twenty employees and sometimes you're in a Matt. I'm you can date may not necessarily happen. Prior banking relationships and so. Really the vote is treating these nick this news article are now Syrian during the program was to make sure it goes businesses were targeted and they are being reached out is they get. Says she and this new finding and I will tell you are you weeks an additional 400000. Small businesses with fewer than twenty employees. Get access is program. 200000. And wish I were actually first time I OP borrowers so we see that is a huge excess in the usual are reaching out is malls or small businesses out there. And Julie looking ahead the presidents covet a relief bill is expected to get to his desk this week. And so those Dexter expected to start going out soon what kind of practical impact do you think that's going to have on small businesses. Us short term and long term. Well I always said you know there's two larger strategies early need to be. I don't use or address or pandemic how does is wine. Is making sure you have programs in place that are being cashed in the council's all businesses they can surprise. The second is quitting and in hat into their bank accounts because. Revenues and in drastically cut on board and our country in every region in every area Whittier in an urban environments of urban and rural. Iowans in these programs are gonna have a direct impact in just getting into the bank accounts into these businesses. Continue to pay their vendors continue to pay their employees. I make sure they're they're driving and and you know growing their community's anger on the economy and I'm doing when they need you to survive armed small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I mean it's not just about the jobs green is to communities and big tree. And it. We need to do everything weekends and make sure that we are helping Iran. And Julie there is no argument you're hearing a little bit out there. The other dribble a look at of these positive headlines that vaccine distribution going battery better than number of Kobe case is going down. An expected return to normalcy some economists. Drug predicting a boom economy so stores and businesses are opening up and get people are some do they really need help now what do you say to. I'm yeah I do you think small businesses need how many did you shingle it and in particular you look at hospitality sectors you know we'd like your high is sector has ever formally and job February. You're looking at 16% unemployment and the hospitality and leisure sector works I'm is one industry across the board of all businesses. We really need did you everything we can right now in for the foreseeable future to be sure stabilizing the economy. So that when people can get where can people and yet you know schools are reopens. And the economy is starting is a little more open and that these businesses are still here on the other side effects are acting it is now more than ever. Important for the government to be a loose ends and make sure there were taking care of our small businesses right now. And Julie Yaris small business owner yourself so walk us through what it's been like how has your business fare during the pandemic. You know we're like everybody else. You know I'm obviously not. Operating out of here now until I am now working for the Small Business Administration. Which has been an honor to be able to step into this role in nineteen. You know the business that I owners sort of straddled the worlds of hospitality. And agriculture and manufacturing. And wholesale and so bring in actress into this job is really. Tony I think the reasons and and the I'm you know over the last year I had days where you know I felt somewhat optimistic we're gonna make it through I'm also had days where it will warning is just crippling anxiety I wasn't get a major you know that I was gonna lose everything that I didn't I didn't like word (%expletive) and his business. And I'm not unique us all businesses under cross country and in Shealy now global anxiety in the year. And they've been going to work every day you know fighting to survive. And if I can be helpful and really just didn't bring that since abandoned dean. CDS EA trying to reach out and not help businesses on over the next few years. I am I am very happy immediate service. We really need to make sure continuing helps businesses right now. Perhaps Hulu or Julie variety of denizens drug company of the Small Business Administration thanks very much thank you very much for happening. And finally today a memorial service was held to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Vernon Jordan. Jordan passed away last week at the age of 85 he was a close advisor to former President Bill Clinton. Who delivered the eulogy at today's service let's listen. They're. Every single one. It's the story. Of how burned drug that helped us all be more free. And how offer him it was as natural as breathing because it was the only way he could feel. More free. He knew he had some gifts that were unique. And they knew he had been helped along the way. New animals and most of being in an institution and go on beyond that. And he did it. With the duty of any classical. Orders Flores wouldn't cut we were looking he was here. What can he was our friend. Lucky that. In this imperfect world. Somehow he found us and we found him. When they close friends call from a good. Philip for my heart was going to be pulled over my bullish. Feel like a man who has loved my wife and daughter with armor compel film. In a way I will never be able to describe. All the while doing everything else he was folks who grew. I just didn't want to let him go. An emotional former President Bill Clinton they're remembering Vernon Jordan I'm great and unique American home. Benefited this country both in politics and business and so many other ways. And that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diane Messina. And I'm Terry Moran we'll see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great get. Yeah.

