{"duration":"8:30","description":"ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung breaks down Britney Spears’ father agreeing to step away from her conservatorship, which family law attorney Christopher Melcher calls a “negotiation of terms of surrender.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79433098","title":"Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as her conservator ","url":"/US/video/britney-spears-father-agrees-step-conservator-79433098"}