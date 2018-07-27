Bus crash investigation yields heart-stopping video

More
The bus driver crashed into a Marquette University building in May.
0:57 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus crash investigation yields heart-stopping video
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56871091,"title":"Bus crash investigation yields heart-stopping video","duration":"0:57","description":"The bus driver crashed into a Marquette University building in May.","url":"/US/video/bus-crash-investigation-yields-heart-stopping-video-56871091","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.