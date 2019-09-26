Transcript for Bus driver stabbed to death in murder-for-hire plot

I walked up to this too. And I could see or he had bled out neighbor Jean Chapin told us yesterday he's the one who discovered the body of a man on the front porch next door. Turns out it was that of 54 year old Jon Klein jeans. He lived in this house investigators say three men are the ones who stabbed him to death on his own front porch. Nineteen year old to rail click 23 year old Dante slash. And this man 52 year old Abraham shears and it was hard to wrap your arms around ten programs. Today chief and told us what he knew about his murdered neighbor. And the man accused of being the ringleader Abraham shears Chapin says client against lived in the home with cheers and two women. But about a month ago the landlord kicked shears and one of the women out there is always count constant. Turmoil. And the sheriff's department here terrible time because hand Columbus city schools as Klein danced was one of their school bus drivers. Chapin says he didn't know the man well but knew he was trying to fix up the home. He's still in shock though at the violence next door I can't believe somebody had that kind of anger. He would soon be seriously attack a person he'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.