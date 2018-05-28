Little Caesars employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store

An employee closing up shop at a Little Caesars restaurant in Florida on Saturday night shot and killed a man in a clown mask after he was attacked with a wooden post, according to authorities.
0:47 | 05/28/18

