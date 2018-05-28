Little Caesars employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store More An employee closing up shop at a Little Caesars restaurant in Florida on Saturday night shot and killed a man in a clown mask after he was attacked with a wooden post, according to authorities. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Little Caesars employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Teacher who confronted gunman: 'My actions... were the only acceptable actions'

Now Playing: Little Caesars employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store

Now Playing: How to live your best life in your 40s

Now Playing: Uncovering the hidden underworld of cults

Now Playing: Immediate evacuations ordered due to Hawaii volcano

Now Playing: Southeast faces states of emergency ahead of tropical storms

Now Playing: RFK's son calls for new investigation into father's assassination

Now Playing: Softball crowd sings national anthem unaccompanied

Now Playing: Cop caught on video punching beachgoer in head

Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accusers react to his arrest

Now Playing: Cavaliers beat Celtics to head to NBA Finals

Now Playing: Former president George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Now Playing: Best and worst times to travel on Memorial Day

Now Playing: Torrential rains cause massive flash floods in Maryland

Now Playing: Boy, 11, saves 3-year-old girl from drowning

Now Playing: Subtropical storm Alberto expected to make landfall tomorrow

Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

Now Playing: Man makes dangerous getaway in his car

Now Playing: Border Patrol changes story about agent who shot and killed immigrant

Now Playing: Lava from the Kilauea volcano can be seen from space Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55486116,"title":"Little Caesars employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store","duration":"0:47","description":"An employee closing up shop at a Little Caesars restaurant in Florida on Saturday night shot and killed a man in a clown mask after he was attacked with a wooden post, according to authorities.","url":"/US/video/caesars-employee-allegedly-shoots-kills-man-clown-mask-55486116","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}