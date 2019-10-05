Transcript for California dog walker, 5 dogs killed when man slams into vehicle during police chase

Dog owners dog lovers neighbors and friends of Jesse all gathering here tonight to show their support not just for the lives lost. But also for the daughter got Jesse leaves behind. At this Long Beach intersection where a woman and five dogs were killed in a crash a night of mourning who world. Any of the worst. Faith pardon. Not having. Just CNN and ho that are lost not only her friend Jessica bing image but her beloved dogs out who was also in the car. Bingaman ran a dump walking business and had six dogs with were at the time she was below it shouldn't be right Karen. So. Thank you for. Making it. Well mom ligaments mother flew in from the East Coast. And his her daughter always loved animals from a young age but she didn't know how deeply the Long Beach community loved her daughter we've amazing. Amazing I know she was loved. I notion afloat being mint leaves behind a young daughter and friends are racing funds to support the girl. I created the go find me paint which is connecting home towards creating college fund for Reagan it. And it's also can you can't sports. You know helping the families who have been affected and you know the puppies and those families.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.