Transcript for Camille Cosby: #MeToo movement should ‘clean up their act’

We turn out to the new developments in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby and tonight we have a rare interview with his wife Camille Cosby. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear two arguments and bill Cosby's appeal to overturn his 2018 conviction. 'cause the is currently serving a three to ten year prison sentence for three counts of indecent assault and battery for drugging. And sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea constant back in 2004. The appeals court will consider whether it was appropriate to allow evidence of assaults against other women. To a trial involving Andrea constant because be has all along maintained his innocence. His wife has stood by her husband. Over the course of their 56 year marriage friends say that she has played a defining role in his career including in his hit series the Cosby Show. Camille Cosby has dedicated decades of her life to philanthropy in various issues affecting African Americans. From education to voting rights to the depiction of blacks in media and throughout history. Thank you so much for joining us mrs. Cosby. You are welcome. So first so what's your reaction to today's ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court which gives your husband a chance to appeal his sexual assault conviction. My first reaction is. Hopeful that. Possibilities. Now. Finally there is a court that State's highest court that has said wait a minute there are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal. I'm very very pleased where it is not a 100%. But now I'm looking at something that is possible. Possible for vindication. That is the goal. And how is your husband doing how often do communicate and have you gone to visit him. That we communicate every single day but has been is doing very well. And it terms of their that they helped narrow. I do not want to see my has spent impact kinda been embark meant that he doesn't want me to see helmet back kind of an environment. And how concerned are you about him being behind bars during this corona virus pandemic. Concern so far he is. Spiral street. So if he was deeply about either of prison ever happened same concerns but of course that the risks are greater. To get a prison Mike fact. OK let's go back to 1960 you were just a teen railing against inequality what do you feel is the major difference in the struggle for equality then vs now. I think there are definitely different because they've people have to beat a weight can. It really participate in the movement for justice. Get away that is tenacious and that way that they were not allowed distractions and away. That effort traded for mark could be susceptible. To weaken the group spent. And Islam if people they don't court stayed focused and our fearless. I'll move Mets will eventually be susceptible. In what is your message perhaps that debt but to the up and coming activists say young people who are on the front lines today. And what is say to those who are marching but not registered to vote. Now that part of our heart because I think again people must read about although that folks. Who died to do it at 62 and enable them to to enable all of Estevez. They cannot change that but that it is import. We need their energy we need to share intelligence with Guillen took movements that are comprised of people of different generation. Not that they have to be spoke gets you have to stick with the movement at with the goal that the movement. And let others put dare Jin doesn't have their own movements. 22. Move forward but not two weekends. A strong move that like this. Apparently went Markota revolutionaries because they are determined to deal with this issue of police brutality. Could that spilled over. Two criminal justice reform too because. Absolutely horrific and very dangerous as we know. And they do the dirty work for it. Prosecutors to our security at for the judges Seward Garrity so if they are all interconnected. Young people police. Two. Best to only way to get rid of these. Shortly after your own son Ennis was murdered back in 1997 you wrote a letter to USA today called America taught my son's killer to hate blacks. And you got a bit of push back for that article at the time but do you still feel that that's the case today 23 years later when you look at the George Floyd's are among arteries of today. After the play. I'm a veritable all be. That media at that time he hated the fact that I wrote that article because I did highlight the history of racism in America. And that this man who came from the Ukraine learned to be a racist. Yet America act because certainly there are very many black people in the Ukraine. And then she moved to repeatedly report that this was our high wage. Robbery which was never true there was any robbery involved in this mr. may have saw a black man number dealing with a car that had malfunction. And he shot him period that it would keep when he was arrested he broke on the walls of this bill that this is. So that was clearly racist this man is clearly racist I don't a comment about black war meant. The mood is one of the protesters in this Garrett movement against the top police brutality and she was about might be termed Japanese decks. And she says he I was into the sixties movement it we're still dealing with the same issues. And it is heart ripped it. That America still have different dealing with this thing that the big issues but it as the foundation of American history. It's dates back to they had played bit of African people and there have been humongous problem. Ingested the of staring up tight Q making those who are hateful people read two to inflict pain on those who they have pretty. Protective the other sub human. It is a horrific. Interconnection. And these historical time pertaining to observe real history of the United States of America which is immersed in violence. And bigotry. And just over all hateful net. You in raising your voice to speak out on behalf of black lives matter are you concerned at all about the blow back from the me to movement and those. Who have been critical of you and feeling your on the wrong side of history when it comes to that caught us. BF well terms about I don't care what they feel. Secondly. It now I have to get a reference another person who is a friend of our family and employ people as he's dead now deceased but righted James Baldwin. Adam guide to kiss. Restaurants line the line which I think will answer your question and I will expound on that. But ignorant outlawed with power is the most ferocious enemies justice can have an avalanche at the port intentional. Deputy to movement and movements like bell. I have intentional ignorance. Pertaining to the history. Top particular white women all white remember a particular white women who have. From the very beginning. The picket need to be a flavor out of Africa people. Accused black male prefectural of fall without any proof whatsoever no proof anywhere on the face of the earth. And by gave ignoring that history. They have put up a lie in itself but that is because I'm female I'm telling the truth well history disapprove spat as well. And gender has never ever equate it with troops. So they need to clean up their acts. And that all of us as women who have not participated in eighteen nefarious. We know how women come lie we know how they can do the same thing is that we didn't do. That some men do because they're good men and bad meandered good women and bad we're back. You call your husband's accusers a mom of women in and say that he was railroaded what would be the motivation for dozens of women to come forward with similar accusations against your husband accusing him of sexual assault and and also we had to be mindful that they were all white I mean there were several. Black women in those who came forward. Yep just joining the group. But I cannot go into that because they're legal ramifications. But I could only say that there was never any proof. Just a whole lot of allegations. And I don't know of you'll want to respond but to the critics who have accused you're a victim shaming. What do you say because quite off didn't Ian incidence of of sexual assault or harassment. Doctors and medical experts will say it's typical to have proven lest you actually went to the hospital after. I understand that but still a month Beatty women. Who have made complaints they have not ever none of them presented any proof and I think SS a lot. What a lastly go back to you compared the treatment of your husband to the murder of Emmett Till obviously though the black teen who was murdered for allegedly. The whistling at a white woman and and that was later debunked as a false claim by the woman herself what's the parallel. Parallel is that can be same. The age old thing about particular white women making accusations against black men better improve it. Emmett Till. Outcome to mutilate his body in the way that it was was dead really show deeply. Harbor and then there is plenty I mean there's there's there's a lack of words protect kind of painful that. But the years ago. It to be at this kind of barbarism from the Tulsa Oklahoma riots in 1920 Y. And that was another case said the white female making a claim a factual stock claims against a black male. Which we all know we know about the top of Robert riots. It gave quite two mob of white people. Converging on a very independent. Economically it depend educationally it depended. Black community. Today in Greenwood and Tolliver. And tiger is that people were killed. But don't. These unproven. Allegations that doesn't even fit in with the law and our country it's got to prove stopped my husband was and there. That scrutiny that's several federal entities during the time that the Nixon presidency he was on it effortlessly accessible it spent for four years. Q it's a raft by the internal revenue by the FBI. And I'll bet if he had done although Spain these women reclaim its they would have come out the ended in this country. It is impossible for getting black man I don't care how much money you have how popular it is can't get away with breaking a white woman. That is just out completely impossible. So you boil this all down to racism you feel that if your husband were not a black man that these accusations would not have been made in he would not be in prison. I don't know about because some white men have army backed it out there are some who have. This sent to prison but not it's not the same situation at the history. A particular white women would black men we've seen them hanging from trees once they make those accusations. We've seen them be and it concentrate at what those accusations are made and what began approved. Mrs. constant thank you so much for your time tonight we appreciate it. But thank you do apartment statement.

