Transcript for Carnival worker accused of murder called 'scum' by victim’s mom

This morning and alleged carnival serial killer waking up behind bars authorities in Virginia city James Wright has confessed to killing three women. Now a heartbroken mother is speaking out her daughter's body was found. The negative I heard. We everybody out. It really got them I got. You Madonna Salgado. Cynthia Butterworth daughter seventeen year old Jocelyn alsop have been missing since March 8. Authorities in Washington county Virginia say the 23 year old killed else of the very next day his outfit. Did meaning called a monster. Because he is the scum level or Butterworth told ABC affiliate WSB her daughter met right back in September at the north Georgia state fair. Officials confirmed Olson's father had worked with Wright is Capote guy so we call them the following dude in the interview with the Tennessee detectives Wright confessed to the three murders. 22 year old Elizabeth Van meter 25 year old Athena hops did. And Butterworth daughter as a sell one shouldn't be on earth my heart is so full of hate. For handle why he has gotten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.