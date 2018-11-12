Transcript for Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police

To begin with Ed video that's so many are calling so disturbing a mother clutching her baby. As police officers tried to quiet the child away from her this afternoon. Those charges against that mother had been dismissed and a judge has ordered her to be released. Eyewitness News reporter Dave Evans live in lower Manhattan with the breaking. We tell today. The data to. Could go a judge in Brooklyn ordered the release of jasmine Headley. From rikers we expect that to happen probably in the next couple hours we thought that she was gonna be held tonight for another court matter in New Jersey tomorrow but again that judge has ordered her released as soon as possible expect that to happen in the next couple of hours so far too HRA officers on modified desk duty. And the mayor and police brass they have ordered a full investigation and tell why this case was so badly mishandled. On Friday jasmine Headley was at an HRA office in Brooklyn waiting for a voucher for daycare so that she could work on a cleaning job she said there was no chair available so she simply sat on the floor. And that's when the case descended into a violent push and pull officers tried to pull her seventeen month old son. Up from her he was taken to a CS custody and Jeff and Headley was taken to rikers and arrest him. Council members today demanded that jazz will be released from rikers as soon as possible they want the mayor to. I have goose bumps right now just talking about him because it is so upsetting to see what happened. And it is. So much more upsetting. That she is a ban on Rikers Island since Friday. The museum rural. There is no wrong. Mayor and I have been in contact. Police commission I have been in contact. We've each said very publicly that this is unacceptable situation. Certainly apologize. That this happened at whatever offices where people. Should be coming to get a helping hand not the back and it. And the mayor and the police commissioner have both apologized for this but there may be more things coming up. There is the possibility that some of these officers could possibly. The fire but of course this has to go through a whole union process. Before anything like that can happen but again late this afternoon a judge in Brooklyn ordered. That jasmine Headley be released from rikers as soon as possible we expect that to happen in the next couple out we'll keep you posted for now. Reporting live in lower Manhattan data channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.