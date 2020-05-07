Christopher Columbus statue thrown into Baltimore harbor

More
Baltimore protesters toppled the Christopher Columbus statue and threw it into Inner Harbor on Independence Day.
0:28 | 07/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christopher Columbus statue thrown into Baltimore harbor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Baltimore protesters toppled the Christopher Columbus statue and threw it into Inner Harbor on Independence Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71620915","title":"Christopher Columbus statue thrown into Baltimore harbor ","url":"/US/video/christopher-columbus-statue-thrown-baltimore-harbor-71620915"}