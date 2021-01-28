Transcript for COVID-19 and vaccines in West Virginia

So we've reported extensively on the State's struggling with vaccine distribution are so many reasons but now. We'd like to focus on the state with a vaccine role on the rollout has so far been hailed as a success the state of West Virginia and west Virginia's health can mr. Commissioner doctor I news I mean there. You shop calmly shot is joining us to discuss. What they're doing that other states might follow what we can learn. A doctor on drug thanks very much for being with us so why is working there what do you do it right. Thanks for having me dietary well. We we a couple of things differently we have something called a joint inner agency task force that was sent with our National Guard. By executive order by our governor and and using that model. With our National Guard we we did something a little different we did not opt out of the pharmacy program but. Please local pharmacies. That are embedded with Ara next. So long term care facilities and with our joint aid agency task force we utilized on. Different stakeholders so we had our local pharmacy chains we had our hospital care association to health care. And a lot of local I'm volunteers and and wind that we were able to engage these local partners and that was able to. Get the vaccines and shots in arms rather quickly so that worked out well for us here in West Virginia and that that was our success. Believe so far. It's really impressive. Of course is there anything that you can look at and other states from what you can see. That they aren't doing right that dared then did they could do better. I don't criticize other states because everyone is unique in their own way you know West Virginia that worked well for us you know we're we're a small state where rural state. And I think that with us he know that that worked well for us our National Guard has been helping us from the beginning of the pandemic and we have you know 54% of our pharmacies are are seeing a locally owned family owned businesses. And we didn't have the into CVS Walgreens on every corner so. I think engaging those early on and we had close relationships with long term care facilities hospital chain so. Engaging those who. Right away and putting the shots and arms quickly. You know our governor made it very clear to us that he did not want the vaccine sitting in warehouses he told us quickly that every time we put a shot and non that saving a life so. We see no move very fast we that Linda in mind so I think that Oracle for us here in West Virginia but. It is very difficult the task was very difficult but we didn't wait for any. Initiative necessary by the federal government we we've got a tour very quickly in our Diana for the N agency task force was on. Please you know very initiative and that is well with our National Guard he's. Just get on and that's that sounds like the winning goal for for us all right what Jimmy clear that while the efficiency and a logistics. I've been in place in you guys have really. Done a great job there. I understand supplies is still not there's a talked about the supply issues that every state part is facing. It definitely and I think that he knows so far the by an administration. Give them costs you know they've only been there for a week and they increase our supply by about 16%. And everyone is seen no begging for more wanting more West Virginia is the third oldest stay between percent of our population is 65 and older. And we have been begging just like every other state that we want more vaccines. We have put in our first round of vaccines 95% in arms who we want more vaccines. We have been money pump more vaccines not just for census population which they're allocating per census population. We have been saying that we want more vaccines. Census population per age and that that's what we've been saying that the CDC wants us to be back saying 65 and older. We want vaccines for aged population not just for census population so while we are very grateful. An impressive by administration has been able to give 16% more this young coming on allocation. We would like more vaccines for our aging population and also. It got should be looked at as well we have an aging population West Virginia is known to have a high obesity rates which is the number one. I'm risk factor for code in nineteen so we will elect the administration. To be looking that as well for a West Virginia and also there in the ski that we're giving vaccines we would like that's it looked as well. Great lot of work ahead you guys are doing a great job there in West Virginia and doctor I know I'm Josh thanks very much. Think you got so much.

