Crews rescue people from flooding in Louisiana

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal brought flooding and gusty winds to the Gulf Coast.
0:29 | 06/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Crews rescue people from flooding in Louisiana
What was tropical storm crystal ball a left behind serious flooding along the Gulf Coast rescue crews were seen here bringing people to safety Louisiana. As the water was rising. And now as the storm moves north flood warnings and watches are posted all the way to Wisconsin some areas could see four inches of rain today. Checking today's high temperatures 98 and Dallas hot around the Great Lakes as well. And it will feel like August in New York but only in the 60s and the Pacific northwest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

