Transcript for CVS, Walgreens and others now ask customers not to bring guns into stores

The list of retailers asking customers not to openly carry guns into their stores is growing. CVS Walgreens why wouldn't food markets have now joined Wal-Mart and Kroger Clemens called it a preference rather than a band. This all follows recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio we are gonna turn out to other news we're following the story are new details in the investigation into that deadly dive both. Fire NTSB investigators heard a similar boat to check out the bunk room and it's only emergency hatch. Some of them even tried crawling through and said it would have been very difficult for 34 people to escape. Especially in the dark. As dive teams worked her cover pieces of the wreckage crew members tell investigators. Elite several frantic attempts to save those passengers and being below deck when he tried getting through doors and windows they were overcome by searing heat smoke. And flames our affiliate in Santa Barbara spoke with a boat's owner who says the crew had no choice but to evacuate. The crews had a very difficult time they're breaking down they're seeking counseling. It's. It's a very very tough time for investigators say they are not ruling out any possible causes of the fire including the both electrical system. And charging cellphones.

