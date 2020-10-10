Damaging winds rip off metal roof sheet in Louisiana

More
Hurricane Delta slammed into the Louisiana coast, bringing strong wind gusts and a life-threatening storm surge in the state.
0:52 | 10/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Damaging winds rip off metal roof sheet in Louisiana
Holy smokes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Hurricane Delta slammed into the Louisiana coast, bringing strong wind gusts and a life-threatening storm surge in the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73542843","title":"Damaging winds rip off metal roof sheet in Louisiana","url":"/US/video/damaging-winds-rip-off-metal-roof-sheet-louisiana-73542843"}