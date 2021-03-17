Transcript for At least 8 dead after Atlanta spa shootings

We're learning some new details about a string of shootings at Atlanta area spas that left eight people cash police say the 21 year old suspect admitted to the shooting saying he blames a spas are providing an outlet for his addiction to sex should. Police also say he was heading to Florida intending to carry out more attacks when they arrested him should see mostly sunny joins us live now from Atlanta where he's been following the story. See what's the latest in this investigation. All the latest news the motive for the investment motive for these shootings. There's a little different than what form what we fought since last night. We still of course know that six of the victims who died were Asian and so. There is a great deal of concern about violence against Asian Americans far alarms were set in cities across the country because of listening to them. What police are now saying that this was less about the victims being mostly Asian and more about. The suspect's alleged sex addiction can sing that. He is talking to monkeys under arrest. He's talking telling them that queens he was frustrated with the fact that these locations that he used to frequent. Com the August when he will be somewhat of a lay of the land I want Piedmont road in Atlanta. Across the street for me the gold spot that's the second location. On that is accused gunman is accused of shooting up. Directly in front of me is the third. The show's location. Personal creation of in the suburbs what the song. These are both. 24 hour ups Fox Business scenario but a lot of sports clubs there's another 24 hours fall. Next door there's sex toy scored just off the street. I'm the mayor is out while under the law and people she can do what we need any of the guns the people who cooled off all victims no matter the circumstances. Aides that even if themselves walking Google for its modems mobile through 2005. Sox of violence against women and that's what we'll scratching. Com and law is the fault still remains the most in good physical constraints and not something that won't pass to be looked at carefully bottom. Two groups n.'s the Steve this morning a Cherokee sheriff's office spokesman Jay Bakker. Critics comment that's been getting some blow back I want to play for you really quickly. Who was bust open investigators interviewed him this morning I they got that impression that yes the he understood. The gravity of it and he was pretty much fed up that have been cut in of his broken. Thing if there was a really bad day for him and this is what he did. CB yesterday was a really bad day for him what do you think sheriff meant by that or the spokesman. So I have been talking to police all morning and you know it is pretty clear that those aren't the words that he fought the delicious. He had news and you know I know a lot of people are stuck at the wrong way it sounds like he really. Armed cared more about the the excuse. Killer than he does about the victims. I'm police aren't up Sicily responding to that but I'm sure based on the conversations that I had. Words but we'll save that little piece authorities since then prop up all night. Bomb who have been talking students accused killer. Moms who found him hours so solve global singing bomb who have been interviewing suspects here. And got in Cherokee county council there is a great deal of help of police work and work on the part of investigators into walls. And I will say that elephants will this morning even the authority could be listening to our lady of false name believe. What they had someone who is going on a killing spree at Asian business news and was targeting. Asian American. And so there was a good deal of concern armed police problems Waltz that I think that those who probably won't awful went to war. It's Batman is sounds like they're quick we're prevented a could have been far worse. Situation as bad as it was seen us and sunny in Atlanta forest thank you Steve.

