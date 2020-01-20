2 dead, 5 injured as patron opens fire 'indiscriminately' at San Antonio bar

An altercation appears to have broken out between customers when one person pulled out a gun and began shooting, Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Sunday night.
0:19 | 01/20/20

2 dead, 5 injured as patron opens fire 'indiscriminately' at San Antonio bar
And also breaking overnight the hunt is on for the shooter behind a deadly attack along San Antonio's popular river walk someone opened fire during a concert at a club. Killing two people and wounding five others police say the shots were fired after an argument investigators overnight said they're confident the suspect will be identified and arrested soon.

