1 dead, officer injured in Knoxville shooting

More
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School in northeast Knoxville after reports of a male subject who was "possibly armed in the school," police said.
0:30 | 04/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, officer injured in Knoxville shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School in northeast Knoxville after reports of a male subject who was \"possibly armed in the school,\" police said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77030870","title":"1 dead, officer injured in Knoxville shooting","url":"/US/video/dead-officer-injured-knoxville-shooting-77030870"}