-
Now Playing: Why some Senate Democrats voted against raising the minimum wage
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Calls for resignation grow against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses nation on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: $5 trillion in federal spending during pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: Renewed push for gun control
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild discusses pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: Timeline: Sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Did Joe Biden get lucky in 2020? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response talks stimulus, vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs American Rescue Plan
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer addresses NY nursing home scandal and accusations against Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer discusses COVID-19 relief package
-
Now Playing: President Biden has yet to hold a formal news conference
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Merrick Garland confirmed as US attorney general
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Today marks 1 year since COVID was declared a pandemic