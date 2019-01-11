Transcript for Dog sworn into state's attorney's office

I need it hasn't been good yeah. This is -- a two year old black lab with big brown eyes who's joining the second largest prosecutor's office in the nation. To make a difference she's going to come help us with our victims or witnesses. Who may have some anxiety interpretation or nervousness about coming into court. Specifically their as a comfort dog to help children who were victims of sexual assault and violence what we're trying to too overwrought let's make that experience. More are. Therapeutic. For the people come before us Cook County State's attorney Kim fox says when she was a child she was a victim of sexual abuse. I can tell you there for years. I carry that travel with me I imagine coming to an institution. We don't know that. Does not necessarily a welcoming place. And why need to bring that experience I've had to try to figure out how we can lessen anxiety for others and this is exactly what had to use your. Four to be the calling stable force for people going through one of the worst moments of their lives and just really hope that it would. Make these children feel more comfortable and build a quicker report a media report that we as humans and specialists attorneys can't necessary billed as quickly as having might be apple tale patties handler and victim witness specialist Stephanie Quinlan says the dog will be in interviews with children. Even sitting at their feet on the witness stand for support comfort for these kids to feel safe it empowers children to take that CN. Intelligence at the Cook County criminal courthouse mark Rivera ABC seven Eyewitness News.

