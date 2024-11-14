DOJ says 'atrocious' jail conditions in Fulton County violate rights of inmates

A new report found multiple deaths and unsafe conditions for inmates.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live