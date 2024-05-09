Donald Trump's legal team takes 2nd shot at mistrial

The new mistrial motion came on a day where four witnesses including Stormy Daniels took the stand. Attorney Bernarda Villalona was inside the courtroom today. She has details.

May 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live