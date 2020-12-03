Transcript for Dow's plunges 10%, most since 1987 market crash

As a closing bell on Wall Street as we are watch saying the end of trading today right now the Dow is settling down some lawyer in need down. When he 300 range ending a grim day on Wall Street today at one point trading was even halted because of such a quick drop. Running over chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with me. Right now to try to make sense this all. Rebecca we saw the circuit breaker kick in this morning trading resumed. It doesn't seem to have helped a whole lot. And then he got to move by the Fed as well I know there's a lot when packed their but let's just start at what you make of this closing will this is a historic closing down 10% we have not. He mad. A very long time in the markets it will be the worst day this year but the worst day for many years in Woodstock. And what Wall Street is contending with right now is the reality that is unfolding before all of America. And that is the stark choices that are being made in communities across the country. Between public health. And the economy and public health has to win in in these choices. Time in time again. There is that blow the economic blow of shutting down in the NBA and games for the foreseeable future the economic blow. To cruise lines that are saying we will no longer take passengers. The economic blow of people canceling travel of airlines saying that there are seeing business down dramatically and while there are things that the government. Has announced that it canned you in the near term to help cushion that blow which by the way have yet to be passed. While there are various things that can be done in the near term. The bigger question and this is what you're seeing reflected on Wall Street is the longer term question of the industries and the businesses that. Have a lot of debt right now and there are record amounts of corporate debt right now. Those industries as they weather through this thing and and by the way. Every economist believes that America will eventually whether through as the big question is. What will be casualties. Business wise look like and there is a feeling that there will be job losses and there will be business casualties. Before things get back to where they started. And it's such a great point NN has won a reiterated especially since the closing bell was was bringing as you're saying it but that. What is the messengers and the economy is not always what's in the best interest of public health but long term those two areas to cross businesses. Want to protect their consumers the NBA wants to protect its fans right so we hop did make these decisions now and hope that in the long run. It does help keep these businesses afloat exactly and and doctor Jan has talked a lot about flattening the curve in by flattening the curve you keep fewer people. In the hospital system you don't overtaxed the hospital system all at once. That in an of itself has positive economic facts I mean look we're talking about people in humans here and I don't want to lose baton this conversation that is number one. And it should be number one. But when it comes to the economic impact of all of this we have to remember that. These very very drastic measures do have drastic economic consequences but app the same time they also keep. Life consequences from happening. And they also have their own potential for creating other problems you know it if they corona virus were to spread rapidly and if we were to have. That impacts the actual viral impact on our economy that opens up a whole new can importance. And then the Fed and tried to sort of intervene it seem to pump and in the middle of the day what happened there well we've seen the Federal Reserve step up a handful of times now at this point. Looking at different ways that it can help with the economy mean that's ultimately it's job to make sure that the economy isn't running to hotter too cool. Unfortunately today. The Fed buying back some treasury securities was not enough to stop the selling. And and I do think it when I talk to analysts and and market watchers I do think a lot of that has to do with this key question about. Various industries. How they're going to weather through this when that be actual disease itself and the severity of the disease. Is gone Howard those businesses. Going to be what what position are those business is going to be an. 34 months from now it seems like a lot of this hinges on uncertainty markets hate uncertainty we all know that. So is there a light at the end of the tunnel in that we don't know a whole lot about this right now but mean we will as time evolved we will and and some of this also is the fact that. Wall Street works in economic models. Excel spreadsheets filled with numbers. Every single number in those spreadsheets is changing right now because of the corona virus so everything. That you might have thought coming into the year 20/20 has dramatically changed and by the way we don't know. Where it's going at this point when Wall Street feels. Collectively that it has a firmer sense of what those numbers will look like in the future. That could be. Where the market saddles where bottoms there's language on Wall Street you might hear it. Do are we in a V shaped recovery or U shaped recovery a V shape is where the market goes down and shoots right back up. That's not what we're seeing right now the market has gone down and it's gone down first few days now that's more what's known as a U shaped recovery. It goes like this but the question is when does that you start ratcheting back up and that's a question that. People who are in the day to day action of trading are trying to answer to their own benefit financially from. UN me and everybody else who's watching the key thing is the economy. It's how is this economy going to look in three months in one year from now. And I have to see it I commend the businesses out there that have done. Really. Stark and dis did a whole season to protect. Customers and employees. But I think that there will continue to be even more of that and again that does have near term economic consequences hoping hope of course that those decisions pay off. In the public health sphere which of course benefits of a long term yes.

