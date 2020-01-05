Dust devil picks up tumbleweeds and scatters them across the highway

More
Driver pulls over for 'tumbleweed tornado' as dust devil picks up tumbleweeds and scatters them across the highway in Washington state.
1:19 | 05/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dust devil picks up tumbleweeds and scatters them across the highway
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"Driver pulls over for 'tumbleweed tornado' as dust devil picks up tumbleweeds and scatters them across the highway in Washington state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70448896","title":"Dust devil picks up tumbleweeds and scatters them across the highway","url":"/US/video/dust-devil-picks-tumbleweeds-scatters-highway-70448896"}