Transcript for 'El Chapo' trial nears verdict as jurors continue to deliberate

Now are going to go to Brooklyn. And the very latest about L chop O and that trial we're expecting at some point to receive a verdict an aerial refs kept his following it all aerial. It airline and a marathon ten week trial for the man considered to be one of the deadliest drug kingpins in history has taken place under unprecedented security jurors now deliberating those ten counts against Joaquin el Chappel Guzman including. Drug trafficking and money laundering. And conspiracy to commit murder prosecutors calling more than fifty witnesses to the stand. Painting goes mine as the shrewd murderous mastermind of the ruthless Sinaloa Cartel. That cartel for twenty years one of the largest supplier of a legal drugs to the United States resulting in untold thousands of American deaths. The defense calling this case a fantasy conspiracy. Only calling one witnesses stand resting its case after just thirty minutes. Jurors have been partially sequestered in this case have been escorted to and from this Brooklyn courthouse by US marshals for their safety have remained completely anonymous. Now Guzman is awaiting his fate he faces up to life in prison. Lott asked. Only thirty minutes for the defense one witness aerial thank you so much has an interest in case.

