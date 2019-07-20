Employees quit store in protest of alleged racism

More
Two employees have quit a consignment shop near San Diego after their manager allegedly used racist language while dealing with a Hispanic customer at the store last week.
1:54 | 07/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Employees quit store in protest of alleged racism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"Two employees have quit a consignment shop near San Diego after their manager allegedly used racist language while dealing with a Hispanic customer at the store last week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64460111","title":"Employees quit store in protest of alleged racism","url":"/US/video/employees-quit-store-protest-alleged-racism-64460111"}