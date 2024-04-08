Experts give insight into the total solar eclipse

Professor of theoretical physics at the University of New York, Michio Kaku, and Dr. Padi Boyd, NASA astrophysicist, join to discuss how this eclipse was in the path of more people than previous ones.

April 8, 2024

