Federal executions to resume

More
Attorney General William Barr ordered the first executions in 16 years.
0:20 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal executions to resume
A federal death penalty being reinstated in the US following a push by president trump attorney general William Barr. Ordering the first federal executions in sixteen years he ordered the Bureau of Prisons to. Execute five prison inmates currently on death row all five convicted of murdering children. There will be put to death beginning in December using a lethal dose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Attorney General William Barr ordered the first executions in 16 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64572642","title":"Federal executions to resume","url":"/US/video/federal-death-penalty-reinstated-64572642"}