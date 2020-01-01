Firefighter pops the question in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

New York City firefighter Michael Terriberry rang in the new year with a sweet proposal to his new fiancée Nasstaja Zepeda.
Transcript for Firefighter pops the question in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
We do special guests from the New York fire department we cross test earlier tell me today Michael Taylor very. Important night very memorable night what's on your minds and one thing online tonight the start of cases is made up. You make it better person I hope to make you shine will you marry him. Yeah. Yeah. Congratulation. I'm sick when it's one yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

