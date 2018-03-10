Transcript for Flooding, severe weather possible in Midwest, Southwest

Well time now for a look at your weather on this Wednesday morning. The storm system that battered the northeast is now moving offshore but there's some. Lingering rain in Boston and other parts of New England this morning. And several twisters were reported in Pennsylvania one confirmed tornado badly damaged. And nursing homes you can see there near Tel bill. No injuries were reported and remnants of tropical storm rose at triggering dangerous flash flooding across parts of the south last. Remembering fallen Phoenix turned streets into rivers firefighters there rescuing dozens of stranded drivers.

