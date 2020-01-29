Transcript for 7-foot snake found in couch

Imagine finding a seven foot long boa constrictor or living in your account. That's happened for a rose hill family. Wakes was carried for work us or scary look for skis things that he might have dropped them in this couch cushion reaches and then finds a unexpected visitor inside the couch. It turned in US flying knee Monday morning real quick for one rose hill man. He called the police then they brought in Melvin lying it a volunteer firefighter who happens to love snakes. But my heavy our gloves on when in the south and fold. Hyderabad out and started pulling out of the bed and very Cong. Virginal but took my gloves off then got him out of there Annie was cold. Of the man down in there for law. Guests of the snake had been there are several weeks to a couple months. But the million dollar question. The boa constrictor was taken to scales and tails and derby for the time being until the owner claims him or he gets adopted. The rose so residents can rest easy now that probably not on their accounts. Always check your couch absolutely ticket bad that. You know around here you might expect to see spiders but that I can't really get many tips for. But kind of snakes to expect that was an island in rose hill Morton Motley news on your side.

