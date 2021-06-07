Transcript for Georgia, Arizona new battlegrounds over voting rights

Six months since the capital insurrection the Washington Post now says at least a third of Republican candidates who filed to run for congress have questioned the results. Of the two point 18 presidential election. The news comes as states all across the country are considering or have already passed new voting laws. So what does it all mean for the state of our democracy let's break it down with election leaders in two key states Georgia's secretary of state Brad raffles burger. A Republican and Arizona secretary of state kitty Hobbs the Democrat thank you both for being here we appreciate it. As secretary rapid burn like to start with do you get your full take on what's happening in Georgia and then secretary Hobbs will come to you. To talk about Arizona and your perspective so secretary happens Burt. You defended president Biden's win in your state you made clear it was legitimate and you certified the results despite tremendous pressure from president trump. But you also now defend Georgia's new voting loss if you stand a 20/20 results why do you need this new law. But Erickson twenty AT and sure that we need to make sure we are. Objective measure for absentee ballot voters and what I said we need to do is move to driver's license numbers. Last four digits abuse Social Security numbers you don't have that and then you birthday a multi year and that's what the general assembly could not place sheer wants or wants a yes or three years ago. Which is very objectives that are subject and that's what's being used right now Minnesota winter. About Democrats or chairs and also democratic governor so I know that apple sustained. Reduces crime or. We've also a mission that we've talked voters should go to their precinct voting that's what was us help you out last week the ruling. Mirrors only case. And so we're very competent guy who'll be upheld. It I suppose I was elected our mission we all out hearts and give voters confidence that would have people drop an up or down the street cannot get ballots that was upheld also. And they won't want to eat more voters to have confidence in the election process. Even that you yourself said that the results in 20/20 in Georgia were certifiable they were legitimate there was a widespread fraud why do you think you need this New London new voting law. You can almost say it's election. Integrity vexing is to give voters confidence. Two their vote will tell when you have your absentee ballot voters identify we driver's license it really does that is everyone knows that the ban. Odd percent bear fired because she. Your eight year driver's license number last four digits serious Oscar and a Charlie is voters' confidence and that's already been. Black and white nineteen. When you say people will hear that and they say that it's an undue burden on some voters particularly minority voters. To have to do things like that to have to provide a driver's license for someone who might not have one. Well liberals are saying that we rolled out photo ID for in person voting ten years ago when they found out is well over 90% of all georgians have our license number Polly also asked for Social Security number last four digits order form. Or five other methods approved I identification so it's very easy to redshirt. Or are easier to. A photo ID or approved government ID. And if you don't have any of that estate supply. UIDs free of charge. And other Biden Justice Department and the attorney general Merrick Garland are arguing that this law was enacted with the purpose. Of making it more difficult for black georgians to vote because of the voter ID requirements and other sections of a lot what's your response to that. That's our future to register road Everett you don't. Our vote if you look at what we didn't. In SP to a two we increased the number of days early going from six catching up to seventy art every county bought 129 Charlie Strasser. These early voting she and then challenge want to have some nobody kept to use this. And now we also have obviously half. No excuse absentee voting lecture that place. Although we did this show the guard rail promoter security but Richard situation she used driver's license number the same policy that are using up the Minnesota right now with a Democrat secretary of state. And Deborah Democrat governor welcomed the deal does not shouldn't Democrats in Minnesota why are taking on George. Send you disagreed that if enacted the slot would result in fewer votes cast by people of color even if that's not the intent of a lot. Oh actually disagree with that I don't think that is how low will do anything to hurt any demographic group or any other side of the aisle which wrong it's an objective criteria and that's what you really want her objection criteria is nothing that is subjective or ribs when he was his signature match is subjective and objective criteria. And we are. Now last week the Supreme Court decided a major case on voting rights upholding two of Arizona's new voting laws. What's your reaction to that ruling particularly. On things like ballot harvesting and how does that make you feel about the prospect of having to go to court and defend. Or just lot. Well the first thing I did well I got elected just moved to a verifiable paper ballot but also we well I'll harvest and helped trichet extreme obviously that's gonna be upheld because our laws racial or Arizona law also we showed you her pew already show courtroom what you have voted no precinct. Up to 5 PM and you're out accretion from 5% punch a little off enough leeway to voters so they may cast your ballots more people out of precinct got to understand it in effect and her down while priests don't count organs and channel state. Is unsure of the voters and that's why do you. He believes that increasing by only way to go. Reliever presents they are 200 year history an error. Of the latest NPR PBS news hour Marist survey found that the majority of Americans are more concerned about making sure. People who want to vote can do show and they are about stopping people who are ineligible from voting what do you think about that. And what are you more concerned about. I'll make sure that the only people that go to Georgia elections are georgians who are going to be American citizens you're not American citizens should be voting any place America. And we want make sure that you are Georgian. You know all. So it's a very easy way to registry about Georgia and our archer RD Jean beat George in the American citizens owe more kiosk or. And secretary actions hurt you and your family have faced death threats I know you've also faced censure from your own party for defending. The State's vote couch in the 20/20 election. The former president is now backing your primary challenger what do you think about how this is all unfolded so far. At the end of the day my job as secretary of state is make sure that we share August elections go we have the cardinals accessibility. We security and that's what we've done my job isn't pick winners someone you might just make sure got Sharon selections. As Republicans I'm disappointed when Republicans don't win. But my job is to make sure we have shared past elections and that's what we did in Georgia. General Georgia secretary of state grad rapids were we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you don't. And let's bring in it now Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs. Who is also running for governor secretary Hobbs again thank you for your patience as we her from president Biden there. He has said that democracy is under attack when it comes new voting lost youth said democracies under siege since the tweet when election. And that Arizona needs federal intervention when it comes to these new state GOP backed voting laws. But the Supreme Court last week upheld one Lana Arizona banning absentee ballot collection outside of fame wing caregivers. And another law tossing out ballots cast in the wrong precinct so. What's the impact curing your eyes. Well this is very and works for Arizona voters these gridlock that we're already on the books that they where I'm necessary they are unnecessary and honestly just put hurdles in front Arizona voters. In terms of their access to their balance and still working continue to works you insure that fairness and integrity in our election ends. Citing n.'s new lines that create more unnecessary burdens for voters. But any more worried about. And hacked across the country. Eyes. Six into the bloody attacks that and is in good bye this truly let me get hurt her voters in an easy to challenge discriminate preelection lines and acquire us. Your Republican governor Doug DC described the new laws as good policy that will free up resources for local officials. Save money and strengthen trust in our election system. What's your response to that. Look at her shirt down or not actually you must think that on the books for my hope. And me they are just unnecessary hurdles for voters there was no adding stuff bribe taking place that. Nest necessitated a lot has been enacted. I fight against. It that the ballad collection mom when it was passed in the senate. And and these last seen things you hold election integrity. Nor anti the last that does that this governor has signed in July this legislative session that are based on the big night from the Chinese -- election. Well let's talk about that controversial and infamous audit miracle but county officials have announced they'll be. Replays seemed voting machines that were turned over to a private contractor as part of a debt that audit that the right call and how much would this cost. It's absolutely the right column. And what we're what we're focused on here is the issue of Sheen custody and itchy Nicosia that equipment was lots buying certified election officials. And still would be have got to put me in her custody. Her for the Chinese Jill we know what happens you it we know where it goes there's access logs policy that was lost here and settle. And they teen who is irreparably broken and those machines are not feasible and not my opinion that is Connie Francis and the federal government's. I'm interns at general guidance about election and let me so. And their original contract for America but many with this equipment with six million dollars ID that's what they're looking in terms at replacing. Almost catch our viewers up you have been and legal battle after legal battles cents. The election there in 22 when he Republican legislators also took the unusual move us stripping your office of the right to defend state election laws and court. They flip that into the budget signed last week and it just happens to an. Right when your term is up so what are you say to Arizona voters who are concerned about partisanship and do Democrats and Republicans just have different ideas about. Voter access and border security. I certainly see there are different ideas that I am here is that this was a blatant eat retaliatory moves. Hi there are hints and let my attorney general who still like believe that I had done my job. And then we're gonna contain need to do our job regardless of the hurdles that they continued in front and I ask for an airplane care free and fair elections in Arizona. We're gonna cool. The election not that are in place that he held during next when he was when he Alexi. That's what we're inning he needed ill that Ayers earnings are tired of this pardons partisan jet and that's when and their reasons and ready for governor to play the partisans shipments I. And tackle real problems. Not teens heater rehash an election Cindy doesn't like the results and if spokesman into Indian not IPE DIT. Staff work. And on voter ID have to user ID for a lot of things you know buying alcohol cigarettes give me on a plane Raymond Carr just to name a few there. So what do you say to people living showing. I. We'll put your idea is not in questionnaires and it is a lot we do require am and it's been in place where for years here so it's not a question hearing here is on our. And anyone who says otherwise. It's been in place and has been for the last several elections. Looters use go to Amherst and have to show valid ID that's listed I'm. Our let's say and voters he's up right now confirm their identity with their signature on the ballot IDS. Let's direct to the governor they're your Republican governor Doug do you see you mentioned some other laws things enforcing. Com and calling good policy but there were new laws. That he signed into law. That limiting when voters signatures can be fixed another purges in frequent Mel voters from early voting mailing list. Do you expect these four have a substantive impact do you expect congress or the courts to step in here. I don't necessarily expect Indian and Shane ray now in less. It's NB like that for the people just passed. And that's sex federal many nuns in terms of ballot access. Again these are necessary laws that we're seeing things that aren't broke in. And just continued unnecessary hurdles in front of the voters and will there you like the impasse disparate personally can't pass. And looters and colored younger voters people with disabilities act and they're where was no reason for them in the first place. And speaking about federal intervention you've been putting pressure on your fellow Democrat Chris in cinema there that senator from Arizona. To act as well. I sit every every elected member of congress say that time. Every meters its staff and they turn democracy right now and that is what is asked eat with these. Restrictions on putting across the country that that's where the people who helps you address and it is. Really necessary to ensure. Americans gives me access to the valley and and great now there are fifty Republicans and some Democrats in the senate blocking now we need our leaders to step. And and and and T let's rate for America. All right secretary Hopson an Arizona thank you. And he.

