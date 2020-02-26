Transcript for Grandfather charged in granddaughter's cruise ship death accepts plea deal

Indiana man whose granddaughter fell to her death from a cruise ship window now plans to plead guilty to negligent homicide. Her lawyer says the family decided it was time to move on. He says the plea deal involves no jail time and no admission of fax seven LO has said that he thought the window was closed when he held up his eighteen month old. When the the eighteen month old the ship was docked in Puerto Rico at the time the family is suing Royal Caribbean for negligence.

