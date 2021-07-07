Transcript for Grizzly bear kills woman camping in western Montana

It's then a traumatic day for those living in OB and dealt I've been talking to residents all day and their responses are all the taint their shops that something like this. What happened and their small town. This is just devastating. It's a big banking community. Ray Francis has lifted the banjo for 25 years and he says this has never happened before now like this is his. An anomaly that Powell county sheriff's office says the pair wandered into they can't take a few times before that fatal attack. Fish wildlife and parks helicopters are still searching for that air that killed a woman while she is alone in spite pretend. For now we're fairly confident that there is not in the immediate area us but we have taken steps fish well I think artistic conception to us hopefully trapped the mirror. And we'll continue to monitor. Local resident and saloon owner Tiffany ever Isley says she was shocked. When she but the news. Something like this just kind of shakes asset and this is a small community and more so than community as a family so it's a small group of people. And sits alone their bracket. But she says it's party brought the town of less than a hundred people closer together I think there's a sense a unity with all of us were all in contact with one another and I think for my husband and I standpoint we just want the community to know that we care and that were here they need anything at all. Helicopters will go up again at dusk to search for the Bayer officials have closed campground at the end of your Sunday in Atlanta tests need El Monte Harry now.

