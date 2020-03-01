-
Now Playing: Elk charges visitors at US national park
-
Now Playing: Wildlife officials rescue elk
-
Now Playing: Trump issues warning to terrorists
-
Now Playing: Herd of elk crosses snowy railway track in Colorado
-
Now Playing: ‘We took action to stop war, not start war:’ Trump
-
Now Playing: Deputies rescue elderly couple from burning house
-
Now Playing: 1 stabbed to death at Austin fast food restaurant
-
Now Playing: This sunrise is the first of 2020 for a Minnesota town and its picture perfect
-
Now Playing: Take a look at the only pool just for adults at Walt Disney World
-
Now Playing: Engagement ring drops through grate during New Year’s Eve proposal
-
Now Playing: Search suspended for girl swept away in Lake Michigan
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: Derailed train plunges into river, crew rescued by boat
-
Now Playing: Detroit firefighters pose in front of burning house
-
Now Playing: Legal marijuana sales soar above $3M on 1st day in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Man missing in Grand Canyon for 12 days found
-
Now Playing: Women kidnapped, held captive for a decade speak out
-
Now Playing: US increases security over fears of retaliation
-
Now Playing: Police issue stark warning to mom of missing Idaho children
-
Now Playing: Strike against Iranian general was ordered by White House