Transcript for Hero nurse creates homemade mask for front-line workers

With frontline workers in short supply of personal protective equipment, many local heroes are rising to the challenge and stepping up to help supplement those life-saving supplies. Joining us is an incredible nurse who's been working tirelessly to make homemade filtrated masks, Tommye Austin, thank you so much for being with us and thank you for all that you do. You've been a nurse for more than 30 yours, tell me why you started making your own masks and who they were first intended for. So on March the 17th, the centers for disease control put out a statement that healthcare professionals could wear handkerchiefs and scarves and so we became very alarmed by that. Initially, the masks were made for any healthcare provider in the facility should we run out of N95s. All right, and then how did you start making these masks? Well, as you can see I have a sewing machine, I'm a quilter, and I took the -- I took a copy of a mask home and looked at it because some of the concerns that staff had told me was that they had carbon dioxide buildup, and low oxygenation, so, based on that, I started designing a mask using interfacing. I cut out a pattern that night and started designing a mask. That's amazing. I love that you named your masks, tm2020. Tell us about the personal meaning behind them. So my name is Tommye and I'm named after my father. My father passed away last year. And so to honor him, I named the mask the Tommye mask. I love that. How many masks have you made so far? For the organization, we've made about 5,000 masks. Personally I've sold 300 masks. Do you have a goal? Yes, we want to have at least 6500 masks, should we have a surge and should we run out of N95s, and my personal goal is to sew 1,000 masks. Wow, I love that. For people at home, they can pitch in, too. Tell us how they can make their own version of your Tommye mask? So I use a quilting cotton which is a tightly woven cotton and I use a face mask material that is specifically made, you know, for face masks and it's called filti. I put it in between the two layers of cotton. I sew it up and I use what you call a coffee tie for the nose bridge and I use the elastic to hold the mask in place. Tommye, what have your coworkers said in response to getting all of these beautiful and effective masks? Well, some of the feedback that I have gotten from individuals -- it varies. So, for example, I had a colleague in Austin who's a dentist who could not find masks to open her practice, so I sent her some masks and she was able to start her practice again. Other staffers told me they're able to breathe in a mask. I just gotten very good feedback from the masks. I'm glad to hear that, because you certainly deserve that and so much more. Nurse Tommye Austin, thank you so much for all you're doing. Thank you for sharing it with us. Thank you

