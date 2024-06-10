Man pleads guilty after fentanyl kills baby at day care

In September 2023, Felix Herrera Garcia was seen fleeing the day care out a back alley, carrying two heavy shopping bags while children were suffering from the effects of fentanyl, officials said.

June 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live