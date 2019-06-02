Transcript for Ice jam breakups along Kankakee River in Illinois causing flooding, evacuations

I'm John Garcia in Wilmington Illinois about an hour south of Chicago got to show you all pretty amazing picture here these are huge ice chunks. Which are formed on the side of the Kankakee river here. And this was of course created by the Arctic blast we had last week followed by the warmer temperatures that we've had this week you could see. That water is flowing now but earlier this morning this ice was completely frozen over the river. And what has happened then the ice obviously melted and I gave way that cause a lot of concerns for flooding. From some of the residents who live along the banks of the river they actually evacuated about forty to fifty. Of the homes alongside the river earlier today but as the day has gone along in the temperatures have continued to. Warm up the water is now flowing the what are at one point was about 45 feet above the flood stage however now it is receded and is flowing and we are left with these. Huge ice jobs along the side of the river. For ABC news lie about John Garcia.

