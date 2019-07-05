Transcript for At least 7 injured in Colorado school shooting, police say

Colorado we now know that a total of eight people have been injured in a school shooting. South of Denver there was not a school resource officer assigned to the school. But we are told officials say that there was one in the area and that officer quickly arrived on the scene moments ago investigators described. What happened when the officer arrived. They're did seem to be some struggle going on when they got there with someone from school we don't know if that students are security or officers. You give an estimate on possibly how many shots were fired. I don't know how many but I do know there were no number of shots fired as officers were arriving at the school they could still hear gunshots and as they were entering the school. And we do not know the condition of any of their victims to suspects have been taken. Into custody and again we do not know the exact extent of the injuries president trump has been briefed on the situation he is monitoring it. As our week we will post any new information. On air and online Diana.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.