Intense lightning storm lights up Houston skies

More
Arcs of lightning create a dazzling display, lighting up the dark skies over Houston as severe storms rolled through the area bringing torrential rainfall.
0:21 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Intense lightning storm lights up Houston skies
A. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Arcs of lightning create a dazzling display, lighting up the dark skies over Houston as severe storms rolled through the area bringing torrential rainfall.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62987733","title":"Intense lightning storm lights up Houston skies","url":"/US/video/intense-lightning-storm-lights-houston-skies-62987733"}