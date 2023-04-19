Where the investigation goes following arrest of two teens in Alabama shooting

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, have each been charged with four counts of reckless murder and were charged as adults.

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live