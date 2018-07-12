Transcript for James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill

And see who the ABC news here on capitol over former FBI director James Communist just arrived for a closed door interview with the house oversight and judiciary committee's. He's here to clarify what Republicans they are inconsistencies. Mean what he said publicly. About his final days in the trump administration and what they think they've uncovered. And their review of the FBI and Justice Department's handling of the Clinton email and from Russia investigations. Conley was last on Capitol Hill in when he seventeen before the senate. When he said that from tractor in the lift the cloud of the Russian investigation before he fired him. As FBI director since then he's written a book on an immediate war and us special counsel Robert bowlers investigation has continued. Democrats and Republicans are playing political games by having come to come up here they subpoenaed in the testified. Komi actually fought the subpoena in court until Republicans agreed to release a transcript of the closed door interview. Happening down this hallway within 24 hours and permitting him to speak publicly about the interview after they're done. We expect them gone for several hours and Republicans will also I hear from former attorney general Loretta lynch later this month before they. Finish up for the holidays and turn over control of the house Democrats again I'm Ben Siegel on Capitol Hill you're watching ABC news life.

