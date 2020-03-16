Transcript for New Jersey governor signs executive order

Today I AM signing an executive order stating that effective Wednesday march 18. All New Jersey schools. Will be closed. And while this closure. Will be for at least two weeks they will remain closed until such time as it is deemed by health officials. To be safe for them to reopen to students. And staff. And for classes to resume. Businesses. Which play a direct role in our response efforts or are necessary. For the public's health safety and welfare. Such as supermarkets and grocery stores pharmacies. Medical offices in gas stations among a very limited list. Those Kennedys may remain open past 8 PM. All casinos. Racetracks. Movie theaters performing arts centers night clubs gyms. And fitness setters and classes. Will also close entirely. Effective at 8 PM this evening. Until such time that it is deemed safe for their reopening. All bars and restaurants are closed for needed services. In the U tardy of New Jersey effective 8 PM this evening. Until further notice. After 8 PM not just this evening but other evenings and until further notice these establishments may be open for take out a delivery orders only. And these restrictions will be in place during daytime hours as well.

